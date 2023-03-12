Football

Openda scores fastest French league hat-trick in 50 years

AP
12 March, 2023 23:33 IST
Lens forward Lois Openda (2ndL) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Clermont.

Lens forward Lois Openda (2ndL) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Clermont. | Photo Credit: JEFF PACHOUD

Openda struck three times in 4 minutes, 30 seconds for a Ligue 1 record.

Lois Openda scored the fastest French league hat trick in 50 years to help Lens move into third place with a 4-0 win over Clermont on Sunday.

Openda struck three times in 4 minutes, 30 seconds. According to stats provider Opta, that was four seconds quicker than Matt Moussilou’s treble in Lille’s 8-0 rout of Istres in April 2005.

Lens trails second-place Marseille by a point and is three points clear of Monaco.

Openda had not scored in his 11 previous games in all competitions, but he rediscovered his touch by slipping the ball through the legs of goalkeeper Mory Diaw in the 31st minute from a tight angle.

Hungry for more, Openda closed down Clermont midfielder Maxime Gonalons, who lost possession to Adrien Thomasson in the 34th. A selfless Thomasson set up Openda, who doubled the lead with a low strike.

The Belgian striker smelled blood again in the 35th, intercepting a poor back pass from Mateusz Wieteska to round Diaw and slot into an empty net for his 12th league goal this season.

Lens substitute Alexis Claude-Maurice sealed the win in the 76th with a goal set up by Openda.

It could have been a different story if Lens center back Jonathan Gradit had not made a crucial block in the 20th. Clermont winger Aiman Maurer beat goalkeeper Brice Samba, but Gradit cleared the ball off the line.

