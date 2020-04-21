Football Football Lokomotiv Moscow's Innokenty Samokhvalov dies aged 22 The Russian giants confirmed the tragic news on Monday after Innokenty Samokhvalov suffered suspected heart failure. Sacha Pisani 21 April, 2020 08:35 IST Innokenty Samokhvalov came through the Lokomotiv Moscow academy. - Getty Images Sacha Pisani 21 April, 2020 08:35 IST Lokomotiv Moscow defender Innokenty Samokhvalov died aged 22 following an individual training session.The Russian giant confirmed the tragic news on Monday after Samokhvalov suffered suspected heart failure.Samokhvalov – who had been playing for Lokomotiv's reserve team Kazanka in the third division – was training solo amid the coronavirus pandemic."We are truly sad to announce the death of Kazanka defender Innokenty Samokhvalov," Lokomotiv said in a statement. "The footballer became ill during an individual training session. Details of the tragedy are being clarified."Samokhvalov is a pupil of Lokomotiv. Kesha came to our Academy in the third grade, won the youth championship of Russia, this season he played for Kazanka. Samokhvalov left a wife and a son."Kesha was a kind, helpful person and a good friend. We are truly shocked by what happened and express our sincere condolences to his family and friends." Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos