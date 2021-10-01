Van Gaal names two new faces in Dutch squad

German-based goalkeeper Mark Flekken and Club Brugge attacker Noa Lang were handed first call-ups by the Netherlands as coach Louis van Gaal on Friday, included them in his squad for World Cup qualifiers against Latvia and Gibraltar this month.

Lang moves up from the under-21 team after impressing with Belgium’s Club Brugge in the Champions League. Flekken was largely unknown to the Dutch having spent his entire career in Germany, but his recent performances for Freiburg have caught the coach’s eye.

“He’s done good things in the Bundesliga and, I want to see him close up to get a better understanding of his qualities,” said Van Gaal in a statement.

The Dutch play Latvia in Riga on Oct. 8 and Gibraltar in Rotterdam three days later as they look to solidify the top spot in Group G and, move closer to qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar next year.

The Netherlands lead Norway on goal difference, with Turkey third in the standings, two points back. The Dutch thumped Turkey 6-1 in Amsterdam in their last qualifier.