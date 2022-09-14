Football

Right-back Hernandez injury adds to France World Cup worries

Hernandez suffered the injury in Bayern's 2-0 Champions League win against Barcelona on Tuesday.

AFP
Munich 14 September, 2022 18:38 IST
Munich 14 September, 2022 18:38 IST
Lucas Hernandez celebrates after scoring in Bayern Munich’s 1-0 win over Barcelona in a UEFA Champions League Group C match in Munich on September 13, 2022.

Lucas Hernandez celebrates after scoring in Bayern Munich’s 1-0 win over Barcelona in a UEFA Champions League Group C match in Munich on September 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Hernandez suffered the injury in Bayern's 2-0 Champions League win against Barcelona on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich right-back Lucas Hernandez will be absent for "several weeks" with a groin injury, the club said on Wednesday, adding to French concerns with the World Cup two months away.

Hernandez suffered the injury in Bayern's 2-0 Champions League win against Barcelona on Tuesday.

"A scan has revealed that the 26-year-old Frenchman suffered a muscle tear in his left adductor," Bayern said in a statement.

Also Read
Klopp mocks Chelsea-owner Boehly’s idea of Premier League All-Star game

It means France coach Didier Deschamps must juggle his defensive options for the Nations League games this month as Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Presnel Kimpembe was ruled out for around six weeks earlier this week with a hamstring problem.

Midfielder Paul Pogba is recovering from knee surgery while both N'Golo Kante and Karim Benzema are also currently sidelined.

France play Austria on September 22 and then Denmark three days later in the Nations League games, which act as key warm-ups for the World Cup which kicks off in Qatar on November 20.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

The Lewandowski coefficient - a journey of excellence from Bayern Munich to Barcelona

Kalyan Chaubey: 10 things to know about the newly elected AIFF President

Transfer Day: Top spenders (clubs) across 5 leagues

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us