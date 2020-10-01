Ligue 1: Lyon signs midfielder Paqueta from Milan

Olympique Lyonnais has signed Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta from AC Milan on a five-year deal for a fee of EUR 20 million (USD 23.49 million), the Ligue 1 club said.

Paqueta, 23, made 44 appearances for Milan in all competitions after joining from Flamengo in 2019.

“It's a very important signing. I was eager to show that we could make big signings and to be constructive in building the future of the club,” Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas said in a statement.

“Lucas had an impressive start to his career, he was a Brazilian international very early on. We want technical players but also ones who give 100 percent for the club.”

Take a behind-the-scenes look at Lucas Paquetá's OL arrival!#Paqueta2025pic.twitter.com/9ow4TPEmZ9 — OL English (@OL_English) September 30, 2020

Capped 11 times by Brazil, Paqueta was part of the side that won the Copa America in 2019. He joins a Lyon side that features several Brazilians, including Bruno Guimaraes and Thiago Mendes.

“My time in Milan was an experience, it allowed me to grow. I am now focused on Lyon. The other Brazilians will help me but I intend to integrate myself alongside the others as well,” Paqueta said.