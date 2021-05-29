Football Football Luciano Spalletti succeeds Gennaro Gattuso as Napoli coach The vastly-experienced Spalletti left his last role with Inter Milan in 2019 and enjoyed his most successful spell in Italy at AS Roma, where he won back-to-back Coppa Italias in 2007 and 2008. Reuters NAPLES 29 May, 2021 15:43 IST Luciano Spalletti enjoyed his most successful spell in Italy at AS Roma, where he won back-to-back Coppa Italias in 2007 and 2008. - AP Reuters NAPLES 29 May, 2021 15:43 IST Luciano Spalletti has been named the new coach of Napoli, succeeding Gennaro Gattuso, the Serie A club confirmed on Saturday.The vastly-experienced Spalletti left his last role with Inter Milan in 2019 and enjoyed his most successful spell in Italy at AS Roma, where he won back-to-back Coppa Italias in 2007 and 2008.Gattuso's widely-expected departure was confirmed this week after Napoli failed to qualify for next season's Champions League following a final day draw at home to Hellas Verona.READ: Allegri returns for second Juventus spell in place of Pirlo"I am delighted to announce that Luciano Spalletti will become Napoli coach on 1 July," Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis said in a short statement. "Welcome, Luciano - we'll do great work together."Gattuso, who has since taken over at fellow Serie A side Fiorentina, succeeded Carlo Ancelotti as Napoli coach in December 2019 and led the team to Coppa Italia glory in 2020.Although his departure was far from surprising following a reported breakdown in relationship with De Laurentiis, Gattuso has not discussed the matter recently as the club have imposed a media blackout since February. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.