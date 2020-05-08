Football

WATCH: On this day - Lucio was born

Lucio was born on May 8, 1978, in Brazil and enjoyed a professional career that spanned more than two decades.

08 May, 2020 13:38 IST

Brazilian defender Lucio played for FC Goa in the Indian Super League   -  V. Sreenivasa Murthy

Lucio was a defensive mainstay at Inter Milan between 2009 and 2012. Lúcio was a part of the historic Inter side which won the Champions League in 2010.

He won 105 caps for the Selecao between 2000 and 2011, including being part of Brazil's 2002 World Cup-winning squad.

Towards the end of his career, he played for Indian Super League club FC Goa, making 19 appearances.

 

