Football Football England women's player of the year Bronze to leave Lyon Lucy Bronze, who helped England reach the women's World Cup semifinals in France last year, has been linked to a move back to her former club Manchester City. Reuters 20 August, 2020 22:50 IST Lucy Bronze is the first English footballer to win the UEFA Women's Player of the Year Award. - Getty Images Reuters 20 August, 2020 22:50 IST England defender Lucy Bronze, her country's female player of the year for 2019, said on Thursday she would be leaving French side Olympique Lyonnais when her contract expires at the end of the month.“I won't be staying at Lyon, I know that for sure,” the 28-year-old told BBC radio.The right back, who helped England reach the women's World Cup semifinals in France last year, has been linked to a move back to her former club Manchester City.Lyon is chasing a fifth consecutive Champions League title in a 10-day tournament starting in Spain on Friday and Bronze has signed a short-term extension to cover that after her original deal expired in June.The French side play Bayern Munich in a quarterfinal in Bilbao on Saturday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos