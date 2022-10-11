Football

Liverpool set to miss Luis Diaz for next 10 games due to knee injury- reports

Team Sportstar
11 October, 2022 01:10 IST
Liverpool’s Luis Diaz leaves the field after injuring during the English Premier League match between Arsenal and Liverpool at Emirates Stadium in London , Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.

Liverpool’s Luis Diaz leaves the field after injuring during the English Premier League match between Arsenal and Liverpool at Emirates Stadium in London , Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Rui Vieira

Liverpool must prepare for life without Columbian Luis Diaz for a considerable period of time after the forward suffered a knee injury in the Reds’ 3-2 loss against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

According to reports, the former FC Porto man can miss as many as 10 games before the season pauses for the Qatar World Cup. Diaz won’t be involved in the tournament as Columbia failed to qualify for the tournament.

Diaz, who suffered the injury in the first half of the match against Arsenal, left the Emirates Stadium on crutches with his knee in a brace.

Diaz’s injury adds to Liverpool’s injury woes. Trent Alexander-Arnold too is said to be waiting for test results on an ankle injury suffered against Arsenal,

If the treatment and recovery go as planned, then Diaz should be available for Liverpool once the Premier League resumes on Boxing Day (December 26).

The list of games Luis Diaz can miss for Liverpool
12th October – Rangers (A)
16th October – Man City (H)
19th October – West Ham (H)
22nd October – Nottingham Forest (A)
26th October – Ajax (A)
29th October – Leeds (H)
1st November – Napoli (H)
6th November – Tottenham (A)
9th November – Derby (H)
12th November – Southampton (A)

