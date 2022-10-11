Liverpool set to miss Luis Diaz for next 10 games due to knee injury- reports

Liverpool must prepare for life without Columbian Luis Diaz for a considerable period of time after the forward suffered a knee injury in the Reds’ 3-2 loss against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

According to reports, the former FC Porto man can miss as many as 10 games before the season pauses for the Qatar World Cup. Diaz won’t be involved in the tournament as Columbia failed to qualify for the tournament.

Diaz, who suffered the injury in the first half of the match against Arsenal, left the Emirates Stadium on crutches with his knee in a brace.

Diaz’s injury adds to Liverpool’s injury woes. Trent Alexander-Arnold too is said to be waiting for test results on an ankle injury suffered against Arsenal,

If the treatment and recovery go as planned, then Diaz should be available for Liverpool once the Premier League resumes on Boxing Day (December 26).