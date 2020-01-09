Luis Enrique considering Spain call-up for Gabriel Paulista

Spain boss Luis Enrique will consider Valencia defender Gabriel Paulista for selection if he becomes available to the national team. Brazilian-born centre-back Gabriel is in the process of gaining Spanish nationality and last year expressed an interest in representing Spain once he is eligible.

Speaking to Movistar+, Luis Enrique confirmed it was a situation he was monitoring. "I am aware of every player who could be called up," he said. "Paulista is going through a process that could make him eligible."

Should Gabriel make the cut for Euro 2020, it would evoke memories of Diego Costa making a switch to play for Spain as opposed to his native Brazil ahead of the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Costa struggled as the defending champion was dumped out in the group stage and, although he eventually improved to 10 goals from 26 caps, the Atletico Madrid striker has not featured at international level since the penalty shoot-out defeat to host Russia at the 2018 World Cup. Spain will face Sweden, Poland and a play-off qualifier in Group E at Euro 2020.