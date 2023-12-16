MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Luis Enrique optimistic PSG can get even better

Paris St Germain is on top of Ligue 1 and has qualified for the last 16 of the Champions league but there is much more to come from the team, manager Luis Enrique said on Saturday.

Published : Dec 16, 2023 19:46 IST - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique reacts.
FILE PHOTO: Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique reacts. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique reacts. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Paris St Germain is on top of Ligue 1 and has qualified for the last 16 of the Champions league but there is much more to come from the team, manager Luis Enrique said on Saturday.

A 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday secured a place in the Champions League knockout stage and it has a four-point lead in Ligue 1 with the coach expecting further progress.

“I don’t have any doubts that we will be better. All my teams have improved as the months have passed,” Luis Enrique told a press conference.

ALSO READ
I-League 2023-24: Real Kashmir continues steady run after win against Shillong Lajong

“In February I have no doubt that we will have players back from big injuries, we are open to the transfer window and the chance of bringing in players. So why would I be negative or play the victim? I am an optimist, that is my nature.”

PSG finished second in Group F behind Dortmund but the Spaniard is pleased with how they came through a tough group which also included AC Milan and Newcastle United.

“If you look at the team statistics, we are leaders in almost every key aspect, possession, chances, expected goals,” Luis Enrique said.

“We are certainly one of the best teams but in the group stage we faced teams that you could face in the last 16, quarter-finals or semifinals.

“Of course I am optimistic because this wasn’t a normal Champions League group. It was the most difficult one in the competition. We have managed to qualify.”

ALSO READ
Turkish club chief’s attack on referee sparks call for government action

MBAPPE UPSET

Kylian Mbappe was visibly upset at PSG’s conservative tactics towards the end of the game with Dortmund.

Milan was winning against Newcastle, which meant defeat for PSG would have seen them knocked out of the competition.

Luis Enrique said after the draw that he had told his players to take fewer risks and he sympathised with Mbappe.

“Of course, I understand the players and I understand they are exposed to emotions when they play,” he said.

“I’m the coach. It was a big decision with Milan winning 2-1 at Newcastle late on. We can take risks by trying to score again.

“We had to stay fully focused. You can get it wrong in these situations. In this case, my staff and I made a good decision.”

On Sunday PSG travels to fourth-placed Lille, who is unbeaten in the last nine league games and topped the Europa Conference League group without losing in six games.

“I think they’re unbeaten since 26 September to be precise,” Luis Enrique said of their 2-1 home defeat by Reims.

“I think they’ve got the second best defence (after Nice). We are playing at their stadium, they are an aggressive team, so it is one of the most difficult games in the league.”

PSG leads second-placed Nice, who visit mid-table Le Havre later on Saturday, while Lille is nine points off the pace.

Related Topics

Luis Enrique /

PSG /

Ligue 1 /

Champions League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Haryana vs Rajasthan, Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Live Score: RAJ 128/4 (28) v HAR 287/8; Tewatia gets Karan after 50-stand
    Team Sportstar
  2. Luis Enrique optimistic PSG can get even better
    Reuters
  3. Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Live Score: Puneri looks to consolidate top place; Telugu Titans faces Dabang Delhi at 9:00PM
    Team Sportstar
  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2023: Tai Tzu Ying stuns An Se Young, sets up summit clash with Carolina Marin
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal LIVE, ISL 2023-24: Match kicks-off at 8 PM IST; MCFC v EB lineups; When, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Luis Enrique optimistic PSG can get even better
    Reuters
  2. I-League 2023-24: Aizawl FC, Gokulam Kerala settle for a 1-1 draw
    Team Sportstar
  3. Turkish club chief’s attack on referee sparks call for government action
    Reuters
  4. FIFA Club World Cup 2023: Benzema’s penalty blocked as Al Ahly thrashes Al-Ittihad to book Fluminense semifinal
    Reuters
  5. Ligue 1 2023-24: Lyon grabs late winner at Monaco to move from bottom of table
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Haryana vs Rajasthan, Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Live Score: RAJ 128/4 (28) v HAR 287/8; Tewatia gets Karan after 50-stand
    Team Sportstar
  2. Luis Enrique optimistic PSG can get even better
    Reuters
  3. Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Live Score: Puneri looks to consolidate top place; Telugu Titans faces Dabang Delhi at 9:00PM
    Team Sportstar
  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2023: Tai Tzu Ying stuns An Se Young, sets up summit clash with Carolina Marin
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal LIVE, ISL 2023-24: Match kicks-off at 8 PM IST; MCFC v EB lineups; When, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment