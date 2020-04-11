Football Football Suarez was ready to leave Barca for Nacional, claims Abreu Sebastian Abreu believes he had a real chance of persuading Luis Suarez to return to Uruguayan club Nacional. Ryan Benson 11 April, 2020 17:42 IST Luis Suarez and Sebastian Abreu. - Getty Images Ryan Benson 11 April, 2020 17:42 IST Luis Suarez was plotting to leave Barcelona for a return to his first club Nacional when it appeared Sebastian Abreu had a chance of becoming coach, the former Uruguay international claims. Nacional was without a coach late last year when Alvaro Gutierrez quit, with Abreu – who spent three spells there as a player – adamant he was a leading candidate to get the job. At that time he conversed with Suarez, who apparently suggested returning to Uruguay was a real possibility despite being among the highest-paid players in Spain and contracted to Barcelona until 2021.READ | Barcelona slashes staggering wage bill to survive lockdown Abreu was a team-mate of Suarez's in the national team between 2007 and 2012, with both a part of the selection that helped Uruguay to a fourth-placed finish at the 2010 World Cup, and the Barca striker had seemingly expressed a desire to link up with 'El Loco' once again. "I had full, real chances [of being Nacional coach]," he told Uruguayan radio station Sport 890. "And when in those days, after December 18, Luis was about to come, I said to him: 'Look, Lucho, it is not anything concrete, but there may be a possibility … What's your situation? What do we do?'ALSO READ | La Liga urges clubs to furlough staff to guarantee financial recovery "[Abreu claims Suarez replied:] 'If you get to be [coach], let me talk to Sofi, talk about the family. I always told you that if you were a coach I could come back.'" He added: "Going back to Nacional was something that motivated Luis, it was a nice challenge." Former goalkeeper Gustavo Munua, also once an international colleague of Abreu, got the job. Abreu remains player-coach at Boston River, while Suarez looks set to at least see out the remainder of his contract at Camp Nou. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos