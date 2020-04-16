Watch: Luis Suarez's early days with Uruguay club Nacional

Before Luis Suarez built his reputation as one of the world's finest strikers at Liverpool and Barcelona, he made his mark at home in Uruguay with Nacional. The Montevideo native joined the youth ranks of Nacional at the age of 14 and made his senior team debut at the age of 18 against Junior de Barranquilla in the Copa Libertadores.

Before joining Dutch side Groningen in 2006, the Uruguayan striker had scored 12 goals in 35 games for his boyhood club. His 10 goals in 27 matches in the 2005-06 season proved crucial for Nacional as it lifted the Uruguyan league title. Here is a glimpse of the striker's formative years.