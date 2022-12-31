Luis Suarez joins Brazil club Gremio on two-year deal

Former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez joined Brazil club Gremio as a free agent on a two-year deal on Saturday.

“2023 is coming and, with it, Luis Suarez! The Uruguayan striker is the new #ReforçoTricolor for next season’s challenges. One of the biggest in world football (playing) in the biggest (team) in the South,” Gremio said on Twitter.

Suarez had announced his exit from Uruguayan side Nacional in November after the team’s match against Montevideo-based club Liverpool. In 14 appearances for the club, Suarez scored eight goals and won the league title.

The former Liverpool player was linked with a move to USA’s Major League Soccer but announced the move to Brazil. Gremio has won the Brazilian league twice, with the last triumph coming in 1996. Gremio is a five-time Brazil cup winner, the most recent being 2015.

Vamos, @LuisSuarez9! Estamos preparados para conquistarmos grandes feitos juntos! 💪🏽🇪🇪 pic.twitter.com/P5pxKlPZJp — Grêmio FBPA (@Gremio) December 31, 2022

Suarez had exited Spanish club Atletico Madrid in 2022 before joining Nacional. The 35-year-old also played for Barcelona, Liverpool, Ajax and Groningen in Europe.

In 507 appearances for these teams, Suarez scored 337 goals. Suarez won the golden boot awards in the Dutch Eredivise, Spanish La Liga and the Premier League.

Suarez was a part of Barcelona’s treble winning side in 2014-15 and formed the famed MSN’ along with Lionel Messi and Neymar.