Luke Shaw: You need to take stick at Manchester United

Luke Shaw says you must be prepared to take criticism at Manchester United after he was asked about his mixed form this season.

Ahead of United's Europa League last-32 second-leg clash with Club Brugge at Old Trafford on Thursday, Shaw accepted he still has much to work on.

But at the age of 24, the defender feels like he still has plenty of room to grow and revealed how he blocks out most of the critiques about his performances.

"I'm still quite young and I've got a lot to improve on," Shaw told reporters. "I want to improve as a player day in, day out, and keep working hard.

"I don't need to pay too much attention to what people say in the media, it's sometimes good and sometimes bad. So, I've got to focus on myself and the people that matter.

"I've had a lot of stick and if you come to Manchester United you need to take that.

"People are always ready to criticise you. It is completely different to other clubs and everyone knows when you sign that piece of paper how different it is going to be.

"You have to be able to deal with it. If you are not strong mentally and confident you will struggle to deal with it.

"There are only high standards here, so we need to be strong. I'm feeling really good and can't wait to get back out on the pitch."

'We'll keep pushing each other in training' - Shaw talks of Brandon

Appearing alongside manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who joked Shaw had now become "dad" to emerging young full-back Brandon Williams, the England international is enjoying competition on the left side of defence.

Shaw said: "I have to be [a senior player now]! Me and Brandon play in the same position but a few times we've played together and I've enjoyed it.

"Although we are both in the same position and we want to be playing, I want to help him and push him to be a great player that he can be.

"We'll keep pushing each other in training, he's pushed me more than I have been in the past. It's good for the boss to have that competition for places."

Shaw was injured when United beat Ajax to secure Europa League glory in 2017 but the occasion gave him a taste of continental success, with his side one of the favourites to win this year's competition.

"It is a massive ambition for me," he said, with the Brugge tie sitting level at 1-1.

"I was there for the Europa League final, and the feeling, even though I wasn't on the pitch, was a feeling I have not felt and I wanted more of. I wasn't involved and that is what is pushing me on even more to get into this final."