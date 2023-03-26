Football

Luxembourg vs Portugal Live Score, Euro 2024 qualifiers update: Lineups Out as Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandez in starting XI; Kick-Off at 12:15 AM; when & where to watch?

LUX vs POR: Follow for the live-action, updates, stats and highlights from the UEFA EURO Group J tie between Luxembourg and Portugal.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated:   26 March, 2023 23:42 IST
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldoand Bruno Fernandes.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldoand Bruno Fernandes. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the UEFA EURO Group J tie between Luxembourg and Portugal, happening at the Stade de Luxembourg in Luxembourg city. This is Mayank bringing you all the live updates.

March 26, 2023 23:35
Just In! Early Results
  • England shuts Ukraine 2-0.
  • Kazakhstan beats Denmark 3-2.
  • Iceland thrashes Leichtenstien 7-0
  • Slovenia hands San Marino a 2-0 loss.
March 26, 2023 23:33
Moments away from kick-off!
March 26, 2023 23:31
Luxembourg Playing Xi

(3-4-1-2): Moris; Jans, Chanot, Gerson; M. Martins, C. Martins, Barreiro, Pinto; Thill; Sinani, G. Rodrigues

March 26, 2023 23:25
Portugal Playing XI

(3-5-2): Patricio, Danilo, Dias, A. Silva; Dalot, Bernardo, Palhinha, B. Fernandes, Mendes; Ronaldo, Félix

March 26, 2023 23:22
Recent Form (all competition)
  • Luxembourg: D-W-D-D-D
  • Portugal: W-L-W-L-W

March 26, 2023 23:16
Portugal predicted XI
  • (4-3-3): Diogo Costa; Cancelo, Danilo, Antonio Silva, Guerreiro; Ruben Neves, Bernardo Silva, Fernandes; Joao Felix, Ronaldo, Rafael Leao

March 26, 2023 23:12
Luxembourg predicted XI
  • (4-4-2): Moris; Jans, Chanot, Mahmutovic, Pinto; V Thill, Olesen, Barreiro, Sanches; Sinani, Rodrigues

March 26, 2023 23:07
Head-To-Head
  • Total matches: 19 games | Luxembourg: 1 win | Portugal: 17 wins | Draws: 1

March 26, 2023 23:01
UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Today’s Schedule
March 26, 2023 22:55
LIVE STREAMING DETAILS
  • When will Luxembourg vs Portugal Euro 2024 qualifier match be played?

Luxembourg vs Portugal Euro 2024 qualifier match will be played on 27th March.

  • Where will Luxembourg vs Portugal Euro 2024 qualifier match be played?

MLuxembourg vs Portugal Euro 2024 qualifier will be played at the Stade de Luxembourg in Luxembourg city.

  • What time will Luxembourg vs Portugal Euro 2024 qualifier match kick off?

Luxembourg vs Portugal Euro 2024 qualifier match will begin at 12:15 AM IST.

  • How do I watch live streaming of the Luxembourg vs Portugal Euro 2024 qualifier match in India?

Luxembourg vs Portugal Euro 2024 qualifier match will be streamed live on the Sonyliv app.

  • Which TV Channel will telecast Luxembourg vs Portugal Euro 2024 qualifier match live?

Luxembourg vs Portugal Euro 2024 qualifier match will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network in India.

March 26, 2023 22:51
Luxembourg vs Portugal
March 26, 2023 22:41
MATCH DAY!
  • Location: Luxembourg City, Luxembourg
  • Stadium: Stade de Luxembourg
  • Date: Sunday 26th March (27th March in India)
  • Kick-off Time: 18:45 GMT / 00:15 IST
  • Referee: Radu Petrescu (ROU)
  • VAR: Ovidiu Hategan (ROU)

    • Read more stories on Football.

    For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
     Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
    Videos

    WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

    WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

    France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

    Slide shows

    League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

    Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

    Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

    Connect With Us

    Follow Us

    Follow Us

    Follow Us

    Follow Us

    Follow Us

    Follow Us