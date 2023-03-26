Luxembourg vs Portugal Live Score, Euro 2024 qualifiers update: Lineups Out as Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandez in starting XI; Kick-Off at 12:15 AM; when & where to watch?

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the UEFA EURO Group J tie between Luxembourg and Portugal, happening at the Stade de Luxembourg in Luxembourg city. This is Mayank bringing you all the live updates.
- England shuts Ukraine 2-0.
- Kazakhstan beats Denmark 3-2.
- Iceland thrashes Leichtenstien 7-0
- Slovenia hands San Marino a 2-0 loss.
(3-4-1-2): Moris; Jans, Chanot, Gerson; M. Martins, C. Martins, Barreiro, Pinto; Thill; Sinani, G. Rodrigues
(3-5-2): Patricio, Danilo, Dias, A. Silva; Dalot, Bernardo, Palhinha, B. Fernandes, Mendes; Ronaldo, Félix
- Luxembourg: D-W-D-D-D
- Portugal: W-L-W-L-W
- (4-3-3): Diogo Costa; Cancelo, Danilo, Antonio Silva, Guerreiro; Ruben Neves, Bernardo Silva, Fernandes; Joao Felix, Ronaldo, Rafael Leao
- (4-4-2): Moris; Jans, Chanot, Mahmutovic, Pinto; V Thill, Olesen, Barreiro, Sanches; Sinani, Rodrigues
- Total matches: 19 games | Luxembourg: 1 win | Portugal: 17 wins | Draws: 1
- When will Luxembourg vs Portugal Euro 2024 qualifier match be played?
Luxembourg vs Portugal Euro 2024 qualifier match will be played on 27th March.
- Where will Luxembourg vs Portugal Euro 2024 qualifier match be played?
MLuxembourg vs Portugal Euro 2024 qualifier will be played at the Stade de Luxembourg in Luxembourg city.
- What time will Luxembourg vs Portugal Euro 2024 qualifier match kick off?
Luxembourg vs Portugal Euro 2024 qualifier match will begin at 12:15 AM IST.
- How do I watch live streaming of the Luxembourg vs Portugal Euro 2024 qualifier match in India?
Luxembourg vs Portugal Euro 2024 qualifier match will be streamed live on the Sonyliv app.
- Which TV Channel will telecast Luxembourg vs Portugal Euro 2024 qualifier match live?
Luxembourg vs Portugal Euro 2024 qualifier match will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network in India.