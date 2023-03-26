Luxembourg vs Portugal Live Score, Euro 2024 qualifiers update: Lineups Out as Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandez in starting XI; Kick-Off at 12:15 AM; when & where to watch?

LIVE STREAMING DETAILS

When will Luxembourg vs Portugal Euro 2024 qualifier match be played?

Luxembourg vs Portugal Euro 2024 qualifier match will be played on 27th March.

Where will Luxembourg vs Portugal Euro 2024 qualifier match be played?

MLuxembourg vs Portugal Euro 2024 qualifier will be played at the Stade de Luxembourg in Luxembourg city.

What time will Luxembourg vs Portugal Euro 2024 qualifier match kick off?

Luxembourg vs Portugal Euro 2024 qualifier match will begin at 12:15 AM IST.

How do I watch live streaming of the Luxembourg vs Portugal Euro 2024 qualifier match in India?

Luxembourg vs Portugal Euro 2024 qualifier match will be streamed live on the Sonyliv app.

Which TV Channel will telecast Luxembourg vs Portugal Euro 2024 qualifier match live?

Luxembourg vs Portugal Euro 2024 qualifier match will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network in India.