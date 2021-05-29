Football Football Lyon appoints former Dortmund and Ajax coach Bosz Lyon parted ways with Rudi Garcia, whose contract was not extended after the side finished fourth in the just-completed Ligue 1 season. AFP Lyon 29 May, 2021 22:53 IST Former Dortmund and Ajax coach Peter Bosz - AFP AFP Lyon 29 May, 2021 22:53 IST Dutchman Peter Bosz has been appointed coach of Lyon on a two-year deal, the Ligue 1 side announced on Saturday.The 57-year-old former Ajax, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen coach will take over from Rudi Garcia whose contract was not extended after the side finished fourth in the just-completed Ligue 1 season.Lyon will play in the Europa League next season. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.