Lyon appoints former Dortmund and Ajax coach Bosz

Dutchman Peter Bosz has been appointed coach of Lyon on a two-year deal, the Ligue 1 side announced on Saturday.

The 57-year-old former Ajax, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen coach will take over from Rudi Garcia whose contract was not extended after the side finished fourth in the just-completed Ligue 1 season.

Lyon will play in the Europa League next season.