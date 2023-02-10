Defending champion Lyon was handed a tie against English Women Super League (WSL) leader Chelsea in the quarterfinals of this season’s Women’s Champions League after the draw for the last eight and the semi-finals was made on Friday.

Chelsea, which topped its group ahead of Paris Saint-Germain, will travel to France for the first leg with the tie to be played in late March.

Lyon won the Champions League for a record eighth time last season, defeating Barcelona in the final, but it came second to Arsenal in its group this season, losing 5-1 at home to the Gunners.

Arsenal, currently third in the WSL, will play Bayern Munich with the winner of that tie advancing to a semi-final against either PSG or Wolfsburg in late April. Chelsea or Lyon will play either 2021 winners Barcelona or Roma in the other semi-final.

This season’s final will be played in the Dutch city of Eindhoven on June 3.