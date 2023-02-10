Football

Women’s Champions League draw: Defending champion Lyon faces Chelsea in quarterfinals

Chelsea, which topped its group, will travel to France for the first leg with the tie to be played on March 21.

10 February, 2023 18:41 IST
Defending champion Lyon was drawn against Chelsea in the quarterfinals of the Womens Champions League.

Defending champion Lyon was handed a tie against English Women Super League (WSL) leader Chelsea in the quarterfinals of this season’s Women’s Champions League after the draw for the last eight and the semi-finals was made on Friday.

READ | UEFA president warns clubs against ‘reckless’ spending on player wages

Chelsea, which topped its group ahead of Paris Saint-Germain, will travel to France for the first leg with the tie to be played in late March.

Lyon won the Champions League for a record eighth time last season, defeating Barcelona in the final, but it came second to Arsenal in its group this season, losing 5-1 at home to the Gunners.

Arsenal, currently third in the WSL, will play Bayern Munich with the winner of that tie advancing to a semi-final against either PSG or Wolfsburg in late April. Chelsea or Lyon will play either 2021 winners Barcelona or Roma in the other semi-final.

This season’s final will be played in the Dutch city of Eindhoven on June 3.

Fixtures
Quarterfinals
Bayern Munich (GER) v Arsenal (ENG)
Lyon (FRA) v Chelsea (ENG)
Roma (ITA) v Barcelona (ESP)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v Wolfsburg (GER)
Semifinals
PSG or Wolfsburg v Bayern or Arsenal
Lyon or Chelsea v Roma or Barcelona
Quarter-final first legs March 21/22, second legs March 29/30
Semi-final first legs April 22/23, second legs April 29/30

