Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Maanum signs new contract with Arsenal women

The Norwegian moved to north London from Swedish club Linkopings in July 2021 and has since made 78 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 20 goals.

Published : Jun 01, 2023 18:45 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Arsenal’s Frida Leonhardsen-Maanum reacts Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Arsenal’s Frida Leonhardsen-Maanum reacts Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge | Photo Credit: ANDREW COULDRIDGE
infoIcon

Arsenal’s Frida Leonhardsen-Maanum reacts Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge | Photo Credit: ANDREW COULDRIDGE

Arsenal midfielder Frida Leonhardsen Maanum has signed a new contract with the Gunners’ women’s team, the club announced Thursday.

The Norwegian moved to north London from Swedish club Linkopings in July 2021 and has since made 78 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 20 goals.

In the recently concluded Women’s Super League season, Maanum scored 16 goals in 38 games, and was nominated for both the PFA and WSL player of the season awards.

The 23-year-old was chosen by the Arsenal Women Supporters’ Club as their outstanding performer of the campaign and she has been rewarded with a new contract, the length of which has not been disclosed.

ALSO READ
Bayern signs Chelsea duo Eriksson and Harder on three-year deal

“It feels great. I love Arsenal and I’m looking forward to continuing my time here,” said Maanum in a club statement.

“This is a place where I can develop and learn from the players around me and take steps both on and off the pitch. We’ve had some really special moments this season and the connection with our supporters has been fantastic, so I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together.”

Maanum, who has been capped 66 times by Norway, helped Arsenal finish third in the WSL League and beat London rival Chelsea in the Continental Cup final in March.

Arsenal women’s head coach Jonas Eidevall added: “Frida has been one of the outstanding performers in world football this season and we’re delighted that she has agreed a new deal with us.

“Since joining us two seasons ago, Frida has developed into a wonderful player and has contributed an impressive number of goals and assists this year. I believe there is a very high ceiling for what Frida can achieve in the game.”

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Maanum signs new contract with Arsenal women
    AFP
  2. Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar keen to gain rhythm in upcoming events
    PTI
  3. Russia’s Karjakin likely to skip World Cup, polls followers on social media
    Reuters
  4. Manager Tudor to leave Marseille, says club president
    Reuters
  5. Pro League: India vows to bounce back after defeats to Belgium, Great Britain
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Maanum signs new contract with Arsenal women
    AFP
  2. Manager Tudor to leave Marseille, says club president
    Reuters
  3. Bayern signs Chelsea duo Eriksson and Harder on three-year deal
    Reuters
  4. Man United great Neville in fear of Man City ahead of FA Cup final
    AP
  5. No swag, but Al-Nassr’s Ronaldo puts swagger in Saudi football
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Maanum signs new contract with Arsenal women
    AFP
  2. Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar keen to gain rhythm in upcoming events
    PTI
  3. Russia’s Karjakin likely to skip World Cup, polls followers on social media
    Reuters
  4. Manager Tudor to leave Marseille, says club president
    Reuters
  5. Pro League: India vows to bounce back after defeats to Belgium, Great Britain
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment