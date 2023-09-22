MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sheffield United Women’s Maddy Cusack dies aged 27

Cusack reached 100 appearances for the club last season, after joining in 2019. She also worked in the club’s offices at Bramall Lane as a marketing executive.

Published : Sep 22, 2023 08:34 IST , MEXICO CITY - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
The club did not give any details about the cause of death.
The club did not give any details about the cause of death. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

The club did not give any details about the cause of death. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sheffield United Women midfielder Maddy Cusack has died at the age of 27, the Women’s Championship club said on Thursday.

Cusack reached 100 appearances for the club last season, after joining in 2019. She also worked in the club’s offices at Bramall Lane as a marketing executive.

“This is heartbreaking news for everyone,” the club’s chief executive officer Stephen Bettis said.

“Maddy had a unique position of being part of a number of teams at Sheffield United and was popular with everyone that she came into contact with.

“Her personality and professionalism made her a credit to her family - she will be sadly missed.”

Cusack had signed a contract extension in July for a sixth season with the club.

The club did not give any details about the cause of death.

Related Topics

Sheffield United

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India chess squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad, team news, India’s performance before Hangzhou
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Yemen, Table Tennis Live Score Asian Games: Men’s team in action, women’s team faces Singapore; when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sheffield United Women’s Maddy Cusack dies aged 27
    Reuters
  4. Julie Ertz says goodbye to the US national team during a 3-0 win over South Africa
    AP
  5. Asian Games chess preview, schedule, squads: Squaring off with the best
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Sheffield United Women’s Maddy Cusack dies aged 27
    Reuters
  2. Julie Ertz says goodbye to the US national team during a 3-0 win over South Africa
    AP
  3. ‘We’ll see’: Lionel Messi unsure about 2026 World Cup
    AFP
  4. South America’s 2030 Football World Cup bid seeks to rise above political tensions in the region
    AP
  5. Putellas, Paredes say Spain players staying to promote change
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India chess squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad, team news, India’s performance before Hangzhou
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Yemen, Table Tennis Live Score Asian Games: Men’s team in action, women’s team faces Singapore; when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sheffield United Women’s Maddy Cusack dies aged 27
    Reuters
  4. Julie Ertz says goodbye to the US national team during a 3-0 win over South Africa
    AP
  5. Asian Games chess preview, schedule, squads: Squaring off with the best
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment