Sheffield United Women’s Maddy Cusack dies aged 27

Sheffield United Women midfielder Maddy Cusack has died at the age of 27, the Women’s Championship club said on Thursday.

Cusack reached 100 appearances for the club last season, after joining in 2019. She also worked in the club’s offices at Bramall Lane as a marketing executive.

“This is heartbreaking news for everyone,” the club’s chief executive officer Stephen Bettis said.

“Maddy had a unique position of being part of a number of teams at Sheffield United and was popular with everyone that she came into contact with.

“Her personality and professionalism made her a credit to her family - she will be sadly missed.”

Cusack had signed a contract extension in July for a sixth season with the club.

The club did not give any details about the cause of death.