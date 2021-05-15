Football Football Man City boss Guardiola praises versatile Torres after hat-trick Torres, who signed from La Liga club Valencia last August, scored once in the first half and twice in the second in City's 4-3 win against Newcastle on Friday. Reuters 15 May, 2021 08:50 IST Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola heaped praise on Ferran Torres after the Spanish forward scored a hat-trick against Newcastle on Friday. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 15 May, 2021 08:50 IST Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola heaped praise on Ferran Torres after the Spain forward scored a hat-trick, securing the Premier League champion a 4-3 victory at Newcastle United on Friday.City twice fought back from a goal down and extended the gap at the top of the table to 13 points. That was City's 12th consecutive victory in an away league game - a record in English football.Torres, who signed from La Liga club Valencia for 20 million pounds ($28.20 million) last August, scored once in the first half of the game and twice in the second, taking his total goal tally for City this season to 13.READ: Torres hat-trick powers Man City in record 4-3 win over Newcastle "He was fantastic all season and an incredible signing for us," Guardiola said of the 21-year-old. "He's a young player and can play in three positions up front."He can make incredible runs in behind but maybe we have to start to think about if he can play as a striker because every time he plays in that position he has a sense for goal, a real sense for goal."ALSO READ: Chelsea's Fran Kirby named FWA Women's Footballer of the Year Torres said he is happy with his performance in his first season in England."It's been a season of learning for me, the Premier League is a very different competition from what I was used to, it’s very physical," he said."But I think I have adapted very well and I keep improving every day." Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.