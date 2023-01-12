Football

Man City exits League Cup after shock loss to Southampton

Southampton, bottom of the Premier League table, scored twice in the first half through Sekou Mara and Moussa Djenepo and City never seriously threatened to get back into the match.

Reuters
SOUTHAMPTON, England 12 January, 2023 08:49 IST
Southampton players applaud the fans after the win.

Southampton players applaud the fans after the win. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Champions Manchester City crashed out of the League Cup after suffering a shock 2-0 defeat at struggling Southampton in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Mara scored his first goal for Southampton in the 23rd minute as he connected well with a whipped cross by Lyanco and the hosts doubled the lead five minutes later when Djenepo spotted City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega off of his line and curled a stunning effort into the top corner.

City, which has won the League Cup six times since 2014, failed to register a shot on target as the second-half introduction of substitutes Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland failed to spark a revival for Pep Guardiola’s side. 

