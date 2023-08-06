Community Shield LIVE, Man City vs Arsenal: ARS 0 - 0 MCI; Havertz goes close to scoring twice; Foden replaces Grealish

- August 06, 2023 21:5157’
Phil Foden comes in for Jack Grealish in City’s first change of the game.
- August 06, 2023 21:4653’ ARS 0 - 0 MCI
Arteta very passionate in his instructions to the team during a quick water break. He will be hoping his team can continue the performances it managed during the first half.
- August 06, 2023 21:4349’
Grealish makes headway in the left flank and crosses in, Gabriel is in position to head it away and avert the danger. First signs of attack from City this half.
- August 06, 2023 21:39Second Half underway
City kick off the second half at Wembley. It will be looking to create more chances in comparison to the first period.
- August 06, 2023 21:27Arsenal the happier team going in to the break?
- August 06, 2023 21:23Half-time
A stalemate so far in the Community Shield. Manchester City had early control of possession but Arsenal has had the better chances in the half. Havertz brought out two crucial saves from Ortega whereas Ramsdale has had a comparatively quieter half between the sticks. Join us in 15 mins for the second half.
- August 06, 2023 21:2048’
Excellent run by Kovacic, beating 3-4 Arsenal defenders, into the box, but he is eventually outnumbered and the ball goes out for a goalkick.
- August 06, 2023 21:1745’
Alvarez gets to the byline and provides a low pacy ball intended for Haaland, but the defence clears. 3 minutes of added time at the end of the half.
- August 06, 2023 21:1543’ ARS 0 - 0 MCI
Rodri tries to catch Ramsdale off his line with an audacious chip. Just over the bar but looks like the England keeper had it under control.
- August 06, 2023 21:1240’ Chance for Arsenal!!
Ortega brings out a brilliant save to stop Havertz following Saka’s cut back. City hit back on the counter, with a long ball to Haaland but the Arsenal centre back does well to prevent any danger.
- August 06, 2023 21:0836’ Chance!
Saka’s shot is wide off the post! Partey found him in space with a clipped pass, following which Saka cut in to have a shot.
- August 06, 2023 21:0635’
Another Arsenal corner after Martinelli’s low cross into the box is kicked out. Martinelli’s corner loops up beyond all the players and into touch for a goal kick.
- August 06, 2023 21:0533’ ARS 0 - 0 MCI
Corner for Arsenal after Ortega fails to prevent a backpass from going out of the field. The corner comes to nothing though as Akanji clears off the front post.
- August 06, 2023 21:0332’
First yellow of the day for a City player as Alvarez is shown a card for kicking the ball away after conceding a throw-in.
- August 06, 2023 21:0330’
A close affair for Ramsdale as his first touch almost let the ball cross the goal line. Haaland was close to turning it in as well.
- August 06, 2023 20:5927’ ARS 0 - 0 MCI
Havertz is booked for a cynical foul on John Stones and the crowd erupts. Second player to be shown the card after Partey.
- August 06, 2023 20:5825’ Chance!
White megs Akanji and crosses it to Havertz whose shot is blocked by Ortega’s foot, Martinelli with the follow through that is blocked by Stones. Best chance of the game so far.
- August 06, 2023 20:5624’
Arsenal win the ball back in the centre of the field and Rice passes it back to Partey who is fouled by Haaland.
- August 06, 2023 20:5421’
First meaningful attack for Arsenal down the left flank as Martinelli dribbles with the ball. Can’t get past Kyle Walker at right-back though and City are back in control of the ball. Haaland with the ball at the edge of the box but couldn’t find space for the shot.
- August 06, 2023 20:4917’ ARS 0 - 0 MCI
A foul by Rodri for tugging Havertz’s shirt after Stones lost the ball in the middle of the park. Arteta gets a yellow card for dissent.
- August 06, 2023 20:4614’ Chance!!
Haaland wins the ball in dangerous territory and tees up Rodri for a trademark long ranger. Whizzes past the left hand post, beyond a diving Ramsdale.
- August 06, 2023 20:4412’
Cross into the box from Walker after an excellent diagonal from Rodri finds Bernardo Silva. It was a poor low cross and Arsenal clears its lines.
- August 06, 2023 20:4210’
Saka appeals for a foul at the byline. Referee points for a goalkick. Akanji using his power to full effect to shove Saka off the ball there.
- August 06, 2023 20:408’ ARS 0 - 0 MCI
City attempt to counter after Partey loses posession in the midfield. Partey then comes back and tugs Alvarez to prevent his run. Early yellow card for the Ghanian.
- August 06, 2023 20:375’
First attack for City as Akanji crosses from the left flank after a diagonal ball across. The Arsenal defence does its job and the ball is cleared.
- August 06, 2023 20:343’
Early possession for City in its own half. Arsenal pressing hard in the City defensive third. Ortega and the defence look to recycle possession and play through the press.
- August 06, 2023 20:31Kick-off at Wembley!
All set at Wembley as the top two from the previous Premier League season go head to head. Both teams in their home kits as Arsenal kickstart proceedings.
- August 06, 2023 20:24The first step to another trophy laden season for Pep?
Credit - Man City Twitter
- August 06, 2023 20:19Some Stats to ponder on!
Manchester City have lost their last two Community Shield matches.
Arsenal have won the Community Shield on the last four occasions they’ve participated in it.
Credit - Opta
- August 06, 2023 20:14Players are readying up!
- August 06, 2023 19:48The stage is set!
- August 06, 2023 19:44Preview
Mikel Arteta has challenged big-spending Arsenal to deliver a statement of intent ahead of the Premier League season when it faces treble-winner Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday.
Arteta’s side have its sights set on dethroning City as it looks to avenge last season’s painful collapse in the title race.
Fuelled by a spending spree of more than 200 million pounds (254 million USD) on England midfielder Declan Rice, Germany forward Kai Havertz and Dutch defender Jurrien Timber, Arsenal has an early opportunity to show it is equipped to end City’s three-year reign as champion.
Arsenal finished five points behind Pep Guardiola’s men despite holding an eight-point lead in April and Gunners boss Arteta knows this weekend’s glamour friendly at Wembley offers an opportunity to lay down a marker.
Read More:Man City braces for Arsenal assault in Community Shield
- August 06, 2023 19:40Lineups in!
Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber, Partey, Rice, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Havertz
Man City: Ortega Moreno, Walker, Stones, Dias, Akanji, Rodrigo, Kovacic, Bernardo, Grealish, Alvarez, Haaland
- August 06, 2023 19:37Where can you watch the FA Community Shield 2023 match between Man City and Arsenal?
- The Man City vs Arsenal Community Shield 2023 match can be watched live on the Sony Sports Network.
- The match can also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.
- August 06, 2023 19:35When and where is the FA Community Shield match between Manchester City and Arsenal kicking-off?
The Man City vs Arsenal FA Community Shield 2023 match will kick-off at 8:30 PM IST on Sunday, August 6 at the Wembley Stadium in London.
- August 06, 2023 19:31FA Community Shield
Stay tuned for Sportstar’s live updates from the FA Community Shield match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Wembley stadium in London.
Latest on Sportstar
- Community Shield LIVE, Man City vs Arsenal: ARS 0 - 0 MCI; Havertz goes close to scoring twice; Foden replaces Grealish
- Live Score IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: Hardik removes King on first ball; West Indies 0/1 (0.1) vs India in 153 chase
- India vs Malaysia, Harmanpreet goal gives Ind 3-0 lead at half-time Live score & update; Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023
- India vs Malaysia Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: IND 3-0 MAS; Harmanpreet adds third
- Kane scores 4 goals in potential Tottenham farewell amid interest from Bayern Munich
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE