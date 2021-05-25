Man City's Guardiola wins LMA Manager of the Year Award

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was named League Managers Association (LMA) Manager of the Year on Monday for leading his side to its third Premier League title in four years.

City finished 12 points ahead of second-placed Manchester United and also won a fourth consecutive League Cup, beating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at Wembley in April. Guardiola's team takes on Chelsea in the Champions League final on Saturday.

The Spaniard has been awarded the honour for the second time, having previously been recognised during City's record-breaking 2017-18 campaign when it won the league title and became the first top-flight club to record 100 points.

He pipped Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa, Norwich City's Daniel Farke, Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes, West Ham United boss David Moyes, and Leicester City's Brendan Rodgers to the Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy.

"I am delighted to win this award for the second time, but an award like this is only possible if a manager is surrounded by top professionals," Guardiola said.

"My players have been fantastic - their dedication and professionalism never wavered, even in a season that has been the most challenging we have ever faced. And my staff are also deserving of the highest praise.

"The award is dedicated and shared with them."

Hayes became the first manager from the women's game to be among the top six contenders for the Manager of the Year Award.

The Chelsea boss was named Women's Super League Manager of the Year after guiding the London club to consecutive league titles, a League Cup triumph and its first Champions League final, where the team was beaten 4-0 by Barcelona.