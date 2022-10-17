Football

WSL: Arsenal beats Reading, Man United goes top with Brighton win

The Red Devils have nine points after three games with 10 goals scored and none conceded, while Arsenal boasts a similar defensive record and the same number of points, but has scored one goal fewer.

Reuters
LONDON 17 October, 2022 10:12 IST
LONDON 17 October, 2022 10:12 IST
Manchester United’s Ella Toone celebrates scoring her side’s second goal against Brighton and Hove Albion in the Women’s Super League match at Leigh Sports Village, Leigh on Sunday.

Manchester United’s Ella Toone celebrates scoring her side’s second goal against Brighton and Hove Albion in the Women’s Super League match at Leigh Sports Village, Leigh on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Red Devils have nine points after three games with 10 goals scored and none conceded, while Arsenal boasts a similar defensive record and the same number of points, but has scored one goal fewer.

A first-half goal from Stina Blackstenius gave Arsenal a 1-0 win away to struggling Reading on Sunday but it wasn’t enough to dislodge Manchester United, which is top of the Women’s Super League table after a 4-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Red Devils have nine points after three games with 10 goals scored and none conceded, while Arsenal boasts a similar defensive record and the same number of points, but has scored one goal fewer.

Blackstenius fired home from just outside the penalty area on the half-hour mark to give her side the lead, and the Swede hit the woodwork twice in quick succession in the second half.

Also Read
Mbappe: Never asked to leave PSG

Kim Little’s penalty for Arsenal on the hour mark was saved by Jackie Burns, who was making her Reading debut, and it almost proved costly when defender Lily Woodham hit the crossbar directly from a corner.

That sparked Reading, which has yet to get any points on the board so far this season, into life and it created a number of excellent chances, but Manuela Zinsberger performed superbly in Arsenal’s goal as it held on to win.

Earlier in the day, Ella Toone scored twice in the first half for Manchester United as it romped to a 4-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion that took it to the top of the table.

Chelsea’s Pernille Harder returned from injury and chipped in with two goals in her side’s 3-1 win away to Everton, while Liverpool slumped to a tough 1-0 defeat away to Tottenham Hotspur due to Niamh Fahey’s first-half own goal.

Manchester City hammered bottom side Leicester City 4-0, while on Saturday West Ham United survived a late red card for defender Hawa Cissoko as it hung on for a 2-1 win over Aston Villa, which missed a second-half penalty. 

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

WATCH: FIFA U17 WWC - USA hammers India 8-0 in record-breaking opening win

Discipline, encouragement pushes U-17 forward Thanglalsoun Gangte ahead

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us