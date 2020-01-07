Man United vs Man City Carabao Cup 2019–20 Live Streaming: when and where to watch

When is the Carabao Cup semifinal between Manchester United and Manchester City?

The Carabao Cup semifinal between Manchester United and Manchester City will take place on Wednesday, January 8th.

Where is the Carabao Cup semifinal between Manchester United and Manchester City being played?

The Carabao Cup semifinal between Manchester United and Manchester City will be played at the Old Trafford.

What time does the Carabao Cup semifinal between Manchester United and Manchester City start?

The Carabao Cup semifinal between Manchester United and Manchester City will start at 1:30 am IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Carabao Cup semifinal between Manchester United and Manchester City?

The Carabao Cup matches in India, on MTV, MTV HD+, VH1, VH1 HD. All these television channels will be doing a live telecast of Manchester United vs Manchester City, semifinal match in EFL Cup.