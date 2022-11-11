Manchester United vs Aston Villa LIVE score, Carabao Cup: Martial starts for United; Lineups; Live streaming info; MUN vs AVL updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Manchester United vs Aston Villa third round match of the Carabao Cup from Old Trafford in Manchester.

Starting Lineups Manchester United: Dubravka(GK), Lindelof, Maguire, Fernandes, Martial, Rashford, Malacia, Fred, Dalot, Van de Beek, Mctominay Aston Villa: Olsen(GK), Young, Konsa, Chambers, Augustinsson, Ramsey, Kamara, Luiz, McGinn, Watkins, Ings

Match Preview

Manchester United will host Aston Villa at Old Trafford in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Thursday after a 3-1 Premier League defeat at the hands of Unai Emery’s side on Sunday.

Emery clinched the win against United in his first game since taking over the coaching reins from Steven Gerrard.

Emery also saw his Villarreal side beat Manchester United in the 2020-21 Europa League final on penalties.

Predicted XI Man Utd Possible XI: Dubravka(GK); Dalot, Martinez, Maguire, Malacia; Fred, McTominay; Elanga, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial Aston Villa Possible XI: Olsen(GK); Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne; Kamara, McGinn, Ramsey; Bailey, Watkins, Buendia