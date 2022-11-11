Football

Manchester United vs Aston Villa LIVE score, Carabao Cup: Martial starts for United; Lineups; Live streaming info; MUN vs AVL updates

Follow live updates of the Manchester United vs Aston Villa third round match of the Carabao Cup from Old Trafford in Manchester.

Last Updated: 11 November, 2022 00:42 IST
Manchester United‘s Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo, right, react during the English Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

Manchester United‘s Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo, right, react during the English Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Rui Vieira

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Manchester United vs Aston Villa third round match of the Carabao Cup from Old Trafford in Manchester.

Starting Lineups
Manchester United: Dubravka(GK), Lindelof, Maguire, Fernandes, Martial, Rashford, Malacia, Fred, Dalot, Van de Beek, Mctominay
Aston Villa: Olsen(GK), Young, Konsa, Chambers, Augustinsson, Ramsey, Kamara, Luiz, McGinn, Watkins, Ings

Match Preview

Manchester United will host Aston Villa at Old Trafford in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Thursday after a 3-1 Premier League defeat at the hands of Unai Emery’s side on Sunday.

Emery clinched the win against United in his first game since taking over the coaching reins from Steven Gerrard.

Emery also saw his Villarreal side beat Manchester United in the 2020-21 Europa League final on penalties.

Predicted XI
Man Utd Possible XI: Dubravka(GK); Dalot, Martinez, Maguire, Malacia; Fred, McTominay; Elanga, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial
Aston Villa Possible XI: Olsen(GK); Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne; Kamara, McGinn, Ramsey; Bailey, Watkins, Buendia
Manchester United vs Aston Villa kick-off and live streaming info
When and where will the Manchester United vs Aston Villa match kick-off?
The Manchester United vs Aston Villa match will kick-off at Old Trafford Stadium at 1:30 AM IST, November 10, 2022.
How can I watch the Manchester United vs Aston Villa match?
There is no live telecast for the Manchester United vs Aston Villa match in India. However, you can live stream the match online on the Voot Select app.
**Details only for Indian viewers**

