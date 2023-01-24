Football

Manchester City signs Argentina U-20 star Maximo Perrone

Argentina Under-20 international Perrone agreed a five-and-a-half-year contract with the Premier League champions.

AFP
London 24 January, 2023 09:38 IST
Argentina's Maximo Perrone, left, and Paraguay's Nelson Gauto fight for the ball during a South America U-20 soccer match in Cali, Colombia, on January 21, 2023.

Argentina’s Maximo Perrone, left, and Paraguay’s Nelson Gauto fight for the ball during a South America U-20 soccer match in Cali, Colombia, on January 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester City signed promising Velez Sarsfield midfielder Maximo Perrone in a deal worth a reported £8 million ($9.9 million) on Monday.

The 20-year-old is currently playing at the South American Under-20 Championship in Colombia and will link up with City after the tournament ends.

He will train with Pep Guardiola’s first-team squad for the remainder of the season, but has been signed with an eye on the future and is not expected to be involved this term.

Perrone has made 33 appearances for Velez since his debut in March last year, scoring three goals.

