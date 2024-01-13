MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Man City’s Haaland out until end of January, says Guardiola

Haaland, the joint top scorer in the Premier League alongside Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah with 14 goals, has missed City’s last eight games in all competitions.

Published : Jan 13, 2024 09:05 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
File image of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and forward Erling Haaland.
File image of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and forward Erling Haaland. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

File image of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and forward Erling Haaland. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will be sidelined until the end of January due to a foot injury, manager Pep Guardiola said.

City plays Newcastle United in the Premier League later on Saturday, visits Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Jan. 26 before hosting Burnley in the league on Jan. 31.

Guardiola said he expects the 23-year-old Norwegian to return to training during their camp in Abu Dhabi next week.

“It’s the bone. It needs time,” Guardiola told reporters ahead of the trip to St. James’ Park.

“It’s fine, but the doctors decided to stop for one week and maybe restart in Abu Dhabi. Hopefully, at the end of this month, he’ll be ready. It was a little bit more than we expected in the beginning.”

Haaland, the joint top scorer in the Premier League alongside Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah with 14 goals, has missed City’s last eight games in all competitions.

READ MORE | AFC Asian Cup: Host Qatar opens title defence with 3-0 win over Lebanon

“We need him,” Guardiola said. “Hopefully he can come back and play the last four or five months without a problem.”

The City manager also said Swiss defender Manuel Akanji would be out of action until the end of the month but did have some positive news on Kevin De Bruyne, with the Belgian set to return to the starting 11.

The 32-year-old, who suffered a hamstring injury on the first day of the season against Burnley, came on as a substitute in the FA Cup win over Huddersfield last weekend.

Guardiola gave a positive response when asked if the midfielder could start at Newcastle.

“Yes. From what I saw yesterday I feel really good, he was dynamic, and the minutes he played was better than the training sessions before the Huddersfield game.

“He is getting better now, he will have a few days off after this game and can train in Abu Dhabi to be better for the next few months,” he added.

City is third, five points behind leaders Liverpool, but Guardiola’s side has a game in hand and the manager still believes they can win a fourth consecutive league title.

“How many points left? 18 or 19 games ... so obviously mathematically possible,” the manager said.

Newcastle is ninth, 11 points behind City, and come into the game on the back of three consecutive league defeats.

Related Topics

Pep Guardiola /

Erling Haaland /

Manchester City

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Man City’s Haaland out until end of January, says Guardiola
    Reuters
  2. Spain forward Hermoso says former coach Jorge Vilda made players feel uncomfortable
    AP
  3. Hetmyer left out of West Indies white ball squads for Aussie series
    AFP
  4. Musiala double hands Bayern win at season restart as club remembers Beckenbauer
    Reuters
  5. India vs Australia LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch AFC Asian Cup 2023 match, Preview
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Man City’s Haaland out until end of January, says Guardiola
    Reuters
  2. Spain forward Hermoso says former coach Jorge Vilda made players feel uncomfortable
    AP
  3. Musiala double hands Bayern win at season restart as club remembers Beckenbauer
    Reuters
  4. India vs Australia LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch AFC Asian Cup 2023 match, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFC Asian Cup: Host Qatar opens title defence with 3-0 win over Lebanon
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Man City’s Haaland out until end of January, says Guardiola
    Reuters
  2. Spain forward Hermoso says former coach Jorge Vilda made players feel uncomfortable
    AP
  3. Hetmyer left out of West Indies white ball squads for Aussie series
    AFP
  4. Musiala double hands Bayern win at season restart as club remembers Beckenbauer
    Reuters
  5. India vs Australia LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch AFC Asian Cup 2023 match, Preview
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment