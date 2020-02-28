Football Football Laporte out for a month, to miss City vs Madrid second leg Pep Guardiola confirmed on Friday he expects Aymeric Laporte to miss up to a month of action after pulling his hamstring against Real Madrid Ryan Benson MANCHESTER 28 February, 2020 19:38 IST Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte - Getty Images Ryan Benson MANCHESTER 28 February, 2020 19:38 IST Aymeric Laporte is set to be out for three or four weeks with a hamstring strain, meaning he will miss the Champions League last-16 second leg against Real Madrid.French defender Laporte had to be replaced by Fernandinho 33 minutes into Wednesday's contest at the Santiago Bernabeu after appearing to suffer the injury in a collision with Karim Benzema.READ: Real Madrid 1-2 Man City: Jesus, De Bruyne seal stunning comeback for Guardiola's side City went on to win the match 2-1 and give themselves a significant advantage ahead of the second leg in Manchester on March 17, but Laporte is unlikely to be available for that clash.Speaking at a news conference on Friday ahead of Sunday's EFL Cup final against Aston Villa, Guardiola said: "It's a hamstring injury."Normally it is three weeks or a month [out of action]. We try to avoid it, but it has happened. It happens sometimes." Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos