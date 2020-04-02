Football Football Kyle Walker: Football not important, must take a back step Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker hopes the Premier League season gets back underway. Dejan Kalinic 02 April, 2020 09:41 IST Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 02 April, 2020 09:41 IST Manchester City defender Kyle Walker hopes the Premier League season can resume, but said "football has to take a back step for now".The campaign has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has brought sport to a standstill around the world.It remains unclear when, and if, the Premier League campaign will resume, but Walker is hoping the season can get back underway.READ: Coronavirus: Eddie Howe first Premier League boss to take pay cut "Football has to take a back step for now because that is the least important thing on everyone's mind in the football world," the right-back said."The health of family members and other people's family members is the most important."But, I hope, and I am sure everybody else hopes, that football will come back and we will be able to finish off the season, but if it is not a possibility, then everyone does understand that people's health is more important than a game of sport."Walker discussed how City – which was second to Liverpool in the Premier League when the season was stopped – was keeping up team spirit using group chats.READ: De Bruyne vows to play two extra years after virus lockdown But the 29-year-old revealed manager Pep Guardiola, who donated €1million to the coronavirus fight in Spain, was not in the players' chat."Obviously Pep is not in the group chat! I dropped him a text message last night saying hope you are OK, and I hope the family is well and fair play for donating the amount of money that you have donated," Walker said."That says a lot about him as a person. Put football aside, that has come from his heart and it is something that should definitely be recognised." Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos