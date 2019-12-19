Manchester City to face Manchester United in EFL Cup semifinals

EFL Cup holder Manchester City will play rival Manchester United in the semifinals, with Leicester City taking on Aston Villa.

City has won the tournament two years in a row and booked its place in the last four with a 3-1 win at League One side Oxford United on Wednesday.

But to repeat that success again it will have to get through a two-legged tie against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's resurgent Red Devils, who knocked out Colchester United.

United - which will be at home for the first leg - last won the EFL Cup in the 2016-17 season, defeating Southampton in the final, while City has triumphed in four of the past six editions.

In the second semifinal, Premier League high flyer Leicester is at home in the first leg against Aston Villa, having needed penalties to get through a last-eight meeting with Everton.

Villa was the first team into the penultimate round after easily beating an inexperienced Liverpool side on Tuesday.

The first legs will be played in the week commencing January 6 and the return matches are set for the week commencing January 27.