Football Football Guardiola says 'not much' respect for Arsenal off the pitch Arsenal knocked defending champion Manchester City out of the FA Cup with a 2-0 semi-final win on Saturday. Reuters 21 July, 2020 10:05 IST Pep Guardiola: “And Arsenal, I have all the respect for what they are on the pitch, not much off the pitch...” - REUTERS Reuters 21 July, 2020 10:05 IST Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said Arsenal deserves credit for what it does on the pitch but he has little respect for the side off it.Arsenal knocked holder City out of the FA Cup with a 2-0 semi-final win on Saturday - days after Guardiola's side had a two-year UEFA ban from European football overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).READ | Calleja parts ways with Villarreal after fifth-place finish Spaniard Guardiola had previously taken aim at a group of nine Premier League clubs which reportedly wrote a letter to CAS to argue against City receiving a stay on its ban due to allegations that the side broke Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.“After we were beaten we shake hands. The opponents always deserve my respect and credit,” Guardiola told reporters.“And Arsenal, I have all the respect for what they are on the pitch, not much off the pitch - but on the pitch, a lot.”City visits Watford later on Tuesday and finishes its Premier League campaign with a home game against relegated Norwich City. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos