Guardiola says 'not much' respect for Arsenal off the pitch

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said Arsenal deserves credit for what it does on the pitch but he has little respect for the side off it.

Arsenal knocked holder City out of the FA Cup with a 2-0 semi-final win on Saturday - days after Guardiola's side had a two-year UEFA ban from European football overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Spaniard Guardiola had previously taken aim at a group of nine Premier League clubs which reportedly wrote a letter to CAS to argue against City receiving a stay on its ban due to allegations that the side broke Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

“After we were beaten we shake hands. The opponents always deserve my respect and credit,” Guardiola told reporters.

“And Arsenal, I have all the respect for what they are on the pitch, not much off the pitch - but on the pitch, a lot.”

City visits Watford later on Tuesday and finishes its Premier League campaign with a home game against relegated Norwich City.