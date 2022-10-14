Midfielder Phil Foden signed a new five-year Manchester City contract on Friday, keeping him at the club till 2027.

The 22-year old played 182 games across all competitions City and was directly involved in 88 goals which included 52 goals and 36 assists.

Foden’s impact across the last two campaigns saw him win the PFA Young Player of the Year and the Premier League Young Player of the Season two years running.

“It’s hard to put into words how happy I am to have signed this contract,” Foden said. “It’s a dream come true.

“I have been a City fan all my life. I’ve trained here for so many years and I’ve even been a ballboy. I love this club so much, so to know I am going to be a part of it until 2027 feels amazing.” he added.

City’s Director of Football Txiki Begiristain said: “We are all so proud of Phil and what he has achieved already – but we know there is so much more to come.

“His natural talent and ability are obvious, but his hard work, professionalism and dedication make him really special. He loves football more than anything and his desire to improve is really incredible.“

Foden played 45 matches while scoring 14 goals and assisting 11 times in last year’s Premier League winning season for Man City.