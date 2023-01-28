Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Manchester City vs Arsenal FA Cup fourth-round fixture from the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

12’

Gundogan makes a good run through the Arsenal half and finds Grealish on the left flank. Grealish sends the ball inside the box with an in-swinging cross but it is an easy catch for Turner.

9’

Akanji with a wonderful ball, which turns defence into attack. Holding loses the physical battle with Haaland and the Norwegian looked to have a clear run at goal. But, Turner comes out and gets the ball away. Haaland gets the ball again and tries to catch Turner out of his line with a lobbed shot, but Tomiyasu is there to mop up the danger.

8’

As expected, Manchester City enjoying more of the ball, but whenever Arsenal does get the ball, it looks to conjure a threatening attack.

5’

Trossard does extremely well to keep the ball on the left side of the box. His pinged ball finds Tomiyasu, who lashes a first time shot at goal, which is saved well by Ortega.

3’

Arsenal loses the ball in a dangerous area after Man City’s press. Guardiola’s men show some snappy passing before Rodri takes a shot from distance, which is off target.

2’

Haaland tries to make an early at goal but he is stopped by Rob Holding. It is a tussle between both players and ultimately, it is a foul in favour of Arsenal.

KICK-OFF!!

The FA Cup 4th Round tie between Manchester City and Arsenal kicks-off at the Etihad Stadium.

15 minutes to kick-off!! Stay tuned for live updates!!

Manchester City fans inside the stadium hold up a toy depicting Manchester City’s Erling Braut Haaland. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Stat Attack!

⦿ Arsenal has won its last four FA Cup meetings against Manchester City. It has reached the final every time it has beaten City, winning on three occasions (1971, 2017, 2020)

Arsenal has won its last four FA Cup meetings against Manchester City. It has reached the final every time it has beaten City, winning on three occasions (1971, 2017, 2020) ⦿ Manchester City has won its last nine home matches in the FA Cup, scoring at least three goals in every win and 40 goals in total. The only other team to have won nine in a row while scoring 3+ goals in FA Cup history is Blackburn Rovers between 1881 and 1885, a run of 12.

Manchester City has won its last nine home matches in the FA Cup, scoring at least three goals in every win and 40 goals in total. The only other team to have won nine in a row while scoring 3+ goals in FA Cup history is Blackburn Rovers between 1881 and 1885, a run of 12. ⦿ Arsenal lost its last FA Cup match against a fellow Premier League side, 1-0 at Southampton in the 2020-21 fourth round. It has not lost consecutive such meetings in the competition since January 2010 (vs Stoke) and March 2011 (vs Manchester United).

Head-to-head record Matches: 205 Manchester City: 62 Draws: 45 Arsenal: 98

Manchester City vs Arsenal confirmed Starting XI Manchester City Starting XI: Ortega(GK), Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Ake; Rodrigo, De Bruyne(C), Gundogan; Mahrez, Grealish, Haaland. Arsenal Starting XI: Turner(GK); Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka(C), Partey, Vieira; Trossard, Saka, Nketiah.

Match Preview

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, on Thursday, said he was well aware of Mikel Arteta’s quality long before he led Arsenal to the top of the Premier League, lauding the north London team for keeping faith in his former assistant.

Arteta, who captained Arsenal during his playing career, served as assistant to Guardiola at City from 2016 to 2019 before Arsenal appointed him as manager.

Arteta’s Arsenal currently sits top of the league standings with 50 points after 19 games, five points above second-placed City, which has played a game more.

The teams will face off at the Etihad Stadium in Friday’s fourth-round FA Cup clash.

“I don’t know my impact on him (Arteta), but his influence on me was so important to become a better manager,” Guardiola told reporters on Thursday. “I knew it from when he was here (at City), his ability.

Manchester City vs Arsenal Predicted Lineups Manchester City Predicted XI: Ortega(GK); Walker, Dias, Akanji, Ake; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Haaland, Alvarez Arsenal Predicted XI: Turner(GK); White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

“The biggest compliment for Arsenal as well, because in the bad moments, they trusted him and kept him. To do this, they had to support him, that’s why you need time and investment. The results are there.

“Everyone has dreams. I know he went to his club, where he is a supporter, he was a captain there. He loves the club. I remember here, when we scored goals he would jump a lot except against one team. It was Arsenal. I said that guy likes Arsenal.”

Guardiola also dismissed any notion of regret at letting forward Gabriel Jesus and defender Oleksandr Zinchenko move to Arsenal from City in the close season.

The pair have featured frequently for Arsenal this season, and have both made at least 15 appearances in all competitions despite suffering from injuries.

“Oleks (Zinchenko) and Gabriel have been amazing for us,” Guardiola said. “We respect them as people and football players. We want to beat them, but when they have success, we are more than delighted.”

Guardiola also provided a fitness update on midfielder Phil Foden, who has been struggling with a foot injury. “He’s getting better. We train this afternoon. Everyone else is good,” he said.

Saturday’s meeting will be the teams’ first this season.

Their league fixture in October was postponed to accommodate a Europa League game that could not be played due to a lack of adequate security personnel following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

-Reuters