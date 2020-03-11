Arsenal's game with Man City postponed due to coronavirus, players in self-isolation

Manchester City's Premier League clash with Arsenal has been postponed as a precaution due to coronavirus.

City was scheduled to host Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, however, the fixture will not take place in Manchester midweek.

The decision comes based on medical advice, "after it emerged that personnel from Arsenal have come into contact with the Olympiacos and Nottingham Forest owner, Evangelos Marinakis, who has been named as a positive case of COVID-19."

"Manchester City FC wishes Mr Marinakis a speedy recovery, and further information will follow in the coming days about rescheduled dates, but supporters are advised not to travel to Etihad Stadium for this fixture," City said in a statement.

Arsenal added that its players will self-isolate at home for 14 days, while four staff members will also remain at home until the two weeks are complete – dating back to the last time they had contact 13 days ago.

Premier League outfit Wolves has already called for Thursday's Europa League last-16 first leg against Olympiacos to be postponed after Marinakis tested positive for COVID-19 in Greece, however, UEFA rejected the request.

The clash is already being played behind closed doors amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Italy has been the hardest hit by coronavirus outside of China, with Serie A and all sporting activities suspended until April 3 following more than 10,100 cases and 600 deaths.

More than 3,000 people have died in China, while there have been six deaths and more than 380 cases in the United Kingdom.

Premier League has no plans to postpone other matches over coronavirus

The Premier League says it has no plans to postpone any other matches after Wednesday's clash between Manchester City and Arsenal was called off as a precaution due to coronavirus.

In a statement, the Premier League said: "We understand this will cause inconvenience and cost to fans planning to attend the game but Arsenal, Manchester City and the Premier League have agreed that the short notice of Mr Marinakis' infection means there is no alternative but to take the time to complete a proper assessment of risk.

"All necessary measures are being taken and the Premier League currently has no plans to postpone any other matches."

Pep Guardiola's City is due to host Burnley on Saturday, while Arsenal travels to relegation-threatened Brighton and Hove Albion on the same day.

