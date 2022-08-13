Manchester City vs Bournemouth LIVE Premier League: Man City leads BOU 3-0 at Half time; Gundogan, Foden, de Bruyne scores

Welcome to Sportstar’s live embed of the Manchester City vs Bournemouth match from the Etihad Stadium in London, England.

LIVE EMBED

Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth Playing 11 Manchester City Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Mahrez, Haaland, Foden AFC Bournemouth Travers, Cook, Kelly, Mepham, Lerma, Christie, Smith, Travernier, Stacey, Moore, Pearson

Match Preview

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City’s title defense enters the second week, with his side hosting newly-promoted AFC Bournemouth for its first home game of the Premier League season on Saturday.

Manchester City had a comfortable 2-0 win against West Ham last week, with new signing Erling Haaland scoring both goals. Meanwhile, Bournemouth too won 2-0, against Aston Villa, in its first game after returning to the top flight.

But, Bournemouth will be up against it today against an all-star City side, that is on the hunt for a third consecutive Premier League title. City’s frontline will be serviced primarily by the creativity of Kevin de Bruyne, who was shortlisted for the UEFA men’s player of the year award on Friday.

Where can you watch the Manchester City vs Bournemouth match live?

The Manchester City vs Bournemouth match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The match will be live streamed on the Disney Hotstar OTT Platform.