Manchester City vs Chelsea, Premier League LIVE

This is Manasi Pathak and I shall bring you all updates as the action unfurls at the Etihad.

LIVE UPDATES:

Match preview

It has been a long two weeks for Pep Guardiola, left to stew on Manchester City's defeat to leader Liverpool, while his players were away on international duty.

The 3-1 loss at Anfield left City in fourth place, trailing Juergen Klopp's side by nine points with little room for further error.

The increased pressure can be felt heading into today's match when in-form Chelsea visits the Etihad, buzzing with youthful confidence after a run of six straight victories in the Premier League.

Yet Chelsea's run of form needs to be put in context - all six of its consecutive wins were against sides it was expected to beat and it has lost on the two occasions it has faced big-name opposition this season -- at Manchester United on the opening day and at home to Liverpool in September.

This game, therefore, will be an indicator of just how far Lampard has gone in creating a top-four side. For City, however, it is an encounter in which it simply cannot afford to slip-up.

Failure to beat Chelsea could leave Liverpool with a double-figures advantage over the defending champion and it would take a major slump in form for Klopp's men to let that sort of lead slip.