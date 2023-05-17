MCI vs RMA LIVE score, UCL semifinal updates: Lineups out! Benzema starts, Rudiger out; Kick-off at 12:30am
MCI vs RMA: Follow for live score, updates and highlights of the UEFA Champions League semifinal between Manchester City and Real Madrid, happening at the Etihad stadium in Manchester.
Matches – 9
Manchester City– 3
Draws – 3
Real Madrid– 3
Real Madrid: W-W-W-W-D
Man City: D-W-W-D-D
Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Akanji, Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga; Kroos, Modric, Valverde; Vinicius, Benzema, Rodrygo.
When and where will Manchester City vs Real Madrid be played?
The UEFA Champions League semifinal between Manchester City and Real Madrid will be played at the Etihad stadium on Thursday at 12:30am IST.
Where can I watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid?
Manchester City vs Real Madrid will be telecast across the Sony sports network.
Where can live stream Manchester City vs Real Madrid?
Manchester City vs Real Madrid can be live streamed on Sony LIV app/website.