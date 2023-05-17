Streaming information

When and where will Manchester City vs Real Madrid be played?

The UEFA Champions League semifinal between Manchester City and Real Madrid will be played at the Etihad stadium on Thursday at 12:30am IST.

Where can I watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid?

Manchester City vs Real Madrid will be telecast across the Sony sports network.

Where can live stream Manchester City vs Real Madrid?

Manchester City vs Real Madrid can be live streamed on Sony LIV app/website.