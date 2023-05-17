Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the second leg of UEFA Champions League semifinal between Manchester City and Real Madrid.
Key Updates
Starting 11s
May 17, 2023 23:35
Head-to-head Stats

Matches – 9

Manchester City– 3

Draws – 3

Real Madrid– 3


May 17, 2023 23:20
Form guide - UCL

Real Madrid: W-W-W-W-D

Man City: D-W-W-D-D

May 17, 2023 23:00
Starting 11s

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Akanji, Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga; Kroos, Modric, Valverde; Vinicius, Benzema, Rodrygo.

May 17, 2023 22:55
Streaming information

When and where will Manchester City vs Real Madrid be played?

The UEFA Champions League semifinal between Manchester City and Real Madrid will be played at the Etihad stadium on Thursday at 12:30am IST.

Where can I watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid?

Manchester City vs Real Madrid will be telecast across the Sony sports network.

Where can live stream Manchester City vs Real Madrid?

Manchester City vs Real Madrid can be live streamed on Sony LIV app/website.