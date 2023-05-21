Manchester City wins Premier League title for third consecutive time

Manchester City was crowned the English Premier League champion for the third consecutive time following second-placed Arsenal’s 0-1 loss at the hands of Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

This is City’s ninth League title overall and the fifth under Pep Guardiola. Guardiola has now achieved the three peat in three major leagues across the world, the two other times were in La Liga with Barcelona (08/09, 09/10 and 10/11) and in Bundesliga with Bayern Munich (13/14, 14/15, and 15/16).

The result put Arsenal second on 81 points with one game remaining, while Manchester City has 85 points and three matches left. Forest is 16th and six points clear of the bottom three.

Arsenal, managed by Mikel Arteta, occupied the top spot in league standings for the majority of this season but City’s 11-game unbeaten run coupled with an inconsistent run from the Gunners led to City lifting the trophy with three games to go. City’s last league loss came way back in February against Tottenham Hotspur.

City amassed 40 points from the last 42 on offer in the Premier League, scoring 39 goals and conceding 10, including 3-1 and 4-1 victories over Arsenal.

City will take on Chelsea, which sits 12th in the league standings, on Sunday at the Etihad stadium.

With Premier League under its belt, Guardiola’s side will now be in the hunt for the treble. City will face Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final and will take on rival Manchester United in the FA Cup final in the coming days. The only other Premier League side that clinched the treble was United in the 1998-99 season under PL Hall of Fame inductee Sir Alex Ferguson.

EPL title winners since Sheikh Mansour bought City in 2008:

2008-Manchester United

2009-Manchester United

2010-Chelsea

2011-Manchester United

2012-Manchester City

2013-Manchester United

2014-Manchester City

2015-Chelsea

2016-Leicester

2017-Chelsea

2018-Manchester City

2019-Manchester City

2020-Liverpool

2021-Manchester City

2022-Manchester City

2023-Manchester City