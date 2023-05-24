Manchester City made it a hat-trick of Premier League (PL) titles after Arsenal couldn’t make it back on top of the table. The team won its seventh PL crown and is now one trophy down with two more to go, in its pursuit of winning the rare continental ‘treble’.

The concept of winning a treble is a rare phenomenon with only a handful of teams succeeding.

What is a treble?

Treble means three. A treble-winning campaign in football refers to when a team manages to grab three crucial trophies in a single season. These can come either through winning domestic tournaments or continental tournaments or both.

How many types of treble are there?

There are two types of treble – domestic and continental.

What is a domestic treble?

A domestic treble is what the team earns by winning national competitions.

It is possible to win a domestic ‘treble’ in only some countries, notably England, Scotland, Portugal and France.

Other countries can win only two national titles as they lack an additional local tournament. Hence, the privilege of being a domestic treble holder is open to only select countries.

Manchester City has won the domestic treble in 2018-19. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

What are the competitions for a domestic treble?

The competitions for domestic trebles for England, Scotland, Portugal and France are:

⦿ England: Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup (Carabao Cup)

England: Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup (Carabao Cup) ⦿ Scotland: Scottish League, Scottish Cup, Scottish League Cup

Scotland: Scottish League, Scottish Cup, Scottish League Cup ⦿ Portugal: Primeira Liga, Taca de Portugal, Taca da Liga

Portugal: Primeira Liga, Taca de Portugal, Taca da Liga ⦿ France: Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Coupe de la Lique

How many teams have won the domestic treble?

Sixteen teams have won the domestic treble so far, with the last treble coming from Manchester City in 2018-19.

Which European teams have won the domestic treble?

The following teams have won the domestic treble:

⦿ Rangers- 7 (1948–49, 1963–64, 1975–76, 1977–78, 1992–93, 1998–99, 2002–03)

Rangers- 7 (1948–49, 1963–64, 1975–76, 1977–78, 1992–93, 1998–99, 2002–03) ⦿ Celtic- 7 (1966–67, 1968–69, 2000–01, 2016–17, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2019–20)

Celtic- 7 (1966–67, 1968–69, 2000–01, 2016–17, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2019–20) ⦿ Linfield- 5 (1921–22, 1961–62, 1993–94, 2005–06, 2007–08)

Linfield- 5 (1921–22, 1961–62, 1993–94, 2005–06, 2007–08) ⦿ Paris Saint-Germain- 4 (2014–15, 2015–16, 2017–18, 2019–20)

Paris Saint-Germain- 4 (2014–15, 2015–16, 2017–18, 2019–20) ⦿ Shamrock Rovers- 3 (1924–25, 1931–32, 1963–64)

Shamrock Rovers- 3 (1924–25, 1931–32, 1963–64) ⦿ Valetta- 2 (1996–97, 2000–01)

Valetta- 2 (1996–97, 2000–01) ⦿ The New Saints- 2 (2014–15, 2015–16)

The New Saints- 2 (2014–15, 2015–16) ⦿ Athletic Club- 1 (1930-31)

Athletic Club- 1 (1930-31) ⦿ Bayern Munich-1 (1999-2000)

Bayern Munich-1 (1999-2000) ⦿ Benfica-1 (2013-14)

Benfica-1 (2013-14) ⦿ Bohemians-1 (1927-28)

Bohemians-1 (1927-28) ⦿ CSKA Sofia-1 (1988-89)

CSKA Sofia-1 (1988-89) ⦿ Derry City-1 (1988-89)

Derry City-1 (1988-89) ⦿ Levski Sofia-1 (1983-84)

Levski Sofia-1 (1983-84) ⦿ Manchester City-1 (2018-19)

Manchester City-1 (2018-19) ⦿ Rhyl FC-1 (2003-04)

What is a continental treble?

A continental treble involves at least one trophy from the inter-continental level + two domestic trophies, eg. the UEFA Champions League (formerly known as the European Cup) in Europe.

How many teams have won the continental treble?

Only seven teams have won the continental treble in European football.

⦿ Barcelona- 2 (2008-09, 2014-15)

Barcelona- 2 (2008-09, 2014-15) ⦿ Bayern Munich- 2 (2012-13, 2019-20)

Bayern Munich- 2 (2012-13, 2019-20) ⦿ Ajax-1 (1971-72)

Ajax-1 (1971-72) ⦿ Celtic-1 (1966-67)

Celtic-1 (1966-67) ⦿ Inter Milan-1 (2009-10)

Inter Milan-1 (2009-10) ⦿ Manchester United-1 (1998-99)

Manchester United-1 (1998-99) ⦿ PSV-1 (1987-88)

Manchester United is the only English team to have won the continental treble so far, winning it in the 1998-99 season. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Which team last won the continental treble?

Bayern Munich won the last continental treble in the 2019/20 season. The team won the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League.

Also Read Guardiola wants Premier League financial charges against City dealt with quickly

Which team can win the treble this season?

Manchester City is eyeing the continental treble for the first time in its history. Pep Guardiola has not won the treble since leaving Barcelona after the 2008-09 season.

Has Manchester City won the treble before?

Man City has won the domestic treble in the 2018-19 season but has failed to win the intercontinental treble so far.

How can Manchester City win its first ‘continental’ treble?

Guardiola’s men will take on three-time champions Inter Milan at the UEFA Champions League Final on 10 June.

In the FA Cup final, it will lock horns with Manchester United in Wembley. If City can get two in two, it can join the very few that have achieved this feat in the history of European football.