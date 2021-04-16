WATCH: Manchester City's best goals at Wembley

Manchester City will look to inch closer to its seventh FA Cup title when it takes on Chelsea at the Wembley Stadium in Saturday's semifinal.

The Wembley Stadium is a favourite hunting ground for Pep Guardiola's City. The side won three titles, the FA Cup, Community Shield and EFL Cup at the Wembley in the 2018-19 season.

Here's a compilation of City's best goals at the Wembley Stadium -