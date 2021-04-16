Football

WATCH: Manchester City's best goals at Wembley

Ahead of Manchester City's FA Cup semifinal clash against Chelsea, here's a compilation of City's best goals at the Wembley Stadium.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
16 April, 2021 17:04 IST
Manchester City

Manchester City's Vincent Kompany, celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the EFL League Cup final against Arsenal at the Wembley Stadium in February 2018.   -  AP

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
16 April, 2021 17:04 IST

Manchester City will look to inch closer to its seventh FA Cup title when it takes on Chelsea at the Wembley Stadium in Saturday's semifinal.

The Wembley Stadium is a favourite hunting ground for Pep Guardiola's City. The side won three titles, the FA Cup, Community Shield and EFL Cup at the Wembley in the 2018-19 season.

Here's a compilation of City's best goals at the Wembley Stadium -

 