Football WATCH: Manchester City's best goals at Wembley Ahead of Manchester City's FA Cup semifinal clash against Chelsea, here's a compilation of City's best goals at the Wembley Stadium. Team Sportstar 16 April, 2021 17:04 IST Manchester City's Vincent Kompany, celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the EFL League Cup final against Arsenal at the Wembley Stadium in February 2018. - AP Manchester City will look to inch closer to its seventh FA Cup title when it takes on Chelsea at the Wembley Stadium in Saturday's semifinal. The Wembley Stadium is a favourite hunting ground for Pep Guardiola's City. The side won three titles, the FA Cup, Community Shield and EFL Cup at the Wembley in the 2018-19 season. Here's a compilation of City's best goals at the Wembley Stadium -