Manchester clubs win to keep up Chelsea chase in WSL

Manchester United and Manchester City claimed victories in the FA Women's Super League to keep the pressure on leader Chelsea, which earlier on Sunday thrashed London rival Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 to stay top on goal difference.

Second-placed Manchester United faced a tough task at Everton, but Ellen Toone's early goal and a Christen Press strike just before halftime gave them a 2-0 win.

Caroline Weir put third-placed City 1-0 up against West Ham United in the ninth minute, and Georgia Stanway also netted before the break while Ellen White and Rose Lavelle added two more in the second half as the host cruised to an easy win.

Chelsea's German midfielder Melanie Leupolz scored a superb first-half goal and added a second after the break with a penalty as champion Chelsea made it 33 league matches unbeaten with its hammering of mid-table Spurs.

Chelsea tops the standings, level on 32 points with Manchester United, while City is third on 27 points and Arsenal, whose game at Aston Villa was called off due to a waterlogged pitch, fourth on 23.

Bottom side Bristol City, which occupies the only relegation spot, got its first win of the season on Saturday by beating visitor Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 to close the gap on Aston Villa and West Ham to two points having played a game more.