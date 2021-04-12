Football Football United still needs a 'miracle' to catch City, says Solskjaer Manchester United could further reduce Manchester City's lead if it wins its game in hand, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has downplayed his team's title chances. Reuters 12 April, 2021 16:37 IST "It's not theoretically impossible but it would take a lot. It would take a miracle. But sometimes miracles happen," says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on his side's chances of catching up with table-topper Manchester City. - Getty Images Reuters 12 April, 2021 16:37 IST Manchester United closed the gap at the top to 11 points with Sunday's win over Tottenham Hotspur but the side still needs a "miracle" to catch Premier League leader Manchester City, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.United came from behind to secure a 3-1 victory at Spurs and could close the deficit further if it wins its game in hand, but Solskjaer downplayed his team's title chances."It's not theoretically impossible but it would take a lot. It would take a miracle, Solskjaer said. "But sometimes miracles happen."RELATED| Cavani and Greenwood seal Man Utd comeback win at Tottenham United finished third last season, ending 33 points behind champion Liverpool and 15 points behind second-placed City."For us though, we just have to get as many points on the board as possible and keep getting the wins that we need to make sure we’ve improved from last season," Solskjaer continued."We want to at least get as close to them as possible," he added.RELATED| Leeds loss does not overshadow Man City achievements - Guardiola United hosts Granada on Thursday in the second leg of the Europa League quarterfinals, having won the first leg 2-0 in Spain. The side then hosts Burnley in the league three days later. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.