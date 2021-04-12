United still needs a 'miracle' to catch City, says Solskjaer

Manchester United closed the gap at the top to 11 points with Sunday's win over Tottenham Hotspur but the side still needs a "miracle" to catch Premier League leader Manchester City, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

United came from behind to secure a 3-1 victory at Spurs and could close the deficit further if it wins its game in hand, but Solskjaer downplayed his team's title chances.

"It's not theoretically impossible but it would take a lot. It would take a miracle, Solskjaer said. "But sometimes miracles happen."

United finished third last season, ending 33 points behind champion Liverpool and 15 points behind second-placed City.

"For us though, we just have to get as many points on the board as possible and keep getting the wins that we need to make sure we’ve improved from last season," Solskjaer continued.

"We want to at least get as close to them as possible," he added.

United hosts Granada on Thursday in the second leg of the Europa League quarterfinals, having won the first leg 2-0 in Spain. The side then hosts Burnley in the league three days later.