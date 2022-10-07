Football

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says his teams lacks intensity

The win came four days after United was thrashed 6-3 by Manchester City in the Premier League.

Reuters
07 October, 2022 09:37 IST
07 October, 2022 09:37 IST
Manchester United’s manager Erik ten Hag looks on during the UEFA Europa League group E football match between Cyprus’ Omonia Nicosia and Manchester United.

Manchester United’s manager Erik ten Hag looks on during the UEFA Europa League group E football match between Cyprus’ Omonia Nicosia and Manchester United. | Photo Credit: AFP

The win came four days after United was thrashed 6-3 by Manchester City in the Premier League.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said the main issue holding back his side was a lack of intensity after it had to fight back from a goal down to beat Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia 3-2 in Europa League on Thursday.

United trailed 1-0 at halftime before Marcus Rashford's brace and Anthony Martial's strike in the second half inspired its comeback.

Also Read
Omonia 2-3 Manchester United, HIGHLIGHTS Europa League: Substitutes Rashford, Martial score in comeback win

The win came four days after United was thrashed 6-3 by Manchester City in the Premier League.

"We have to carry on and every time learn the lessons and give the maximum, because only good for me is good enough - and at this moment, by far, we are not that good," Ten Hag told reporters.

"We have seen on Sunday, and we have to do much better. I think the main problem is - and that is what we did in games before much better - intensity.

"We have to bring intensity in every game on the pitch. That was the big difference between City and us. So that is the demand from our squad - to all our players, you have to take responsibility for that."

United, sixth in the league, plays at Everton on Sunday.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Watch: Deadly Indonesia football riot, stampede: What we know so far; death, casualty toll

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us