Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says his teams lacks intensity

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said the main issue holding back his side was a lack of intensity after it had to fight back from a goal down to beat Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia 3-2 in Europa League on Thursday.

United trailed 1-0 at halftime before Marcus Rashford's brace and Anthony Martial's strike in the second half inspired its comeback.

The win came four days after United was thrashed 6-3 by Manchester City in the Premier League.

"We have to carry on and every time learn the lessons and give the maximum, because only good for me is good enough - and at this moment, by far, we are not that good," Ten Hag told reporters.

"We have seen on Sunday, and we have to do much better. I think the main problem is - and that is what we did in games before much better - intensity.

"We have to bring intensity in every game on the pitch. That was the big difference between City and us. So that is the demand from our squad - to all our players, you have to take responsibility for that."

United, sixth in the league, plays at Everton on Sunday.