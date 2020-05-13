Man United, Chelsea among PL clubs interested in Federico Chiesa

English clubs are among those "knocking at the door" to sign Federico Chiesa, Fiorentina's sporting director Joe Barone has revealed.

Manchester United and Chelsea are among those to have been linked with 22-year-old Italy international Chiesa, who is under contract with Fiorentina until 2022.

The forward has scored six times in Serie A this season and provided three assists, with Juventus also thought to be weighing up a move.

ALSO READ|How Liverpool conquered the FIFA Club World Cup

While Barone stressed that midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli will be remaining in Florence, he was less sure of Chiesa's future.

"Chiesa is a Fiorentina player," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"There are clubs knocking at the door for Chiesa, some of them who speak English.

ALSO READ| Bundesliga restart: Dortmund duo to miss Schakle derby after quitting quarantine

"We'll see, for the moment we just need to finish the season and he is very concentrated on doing well for us.

"As for Gaetano Castrovilli, he still has much to give for us and for Italian football, so he will remain in Florence."