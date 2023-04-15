Football

Man United defender Lisandro Martinez out for season

Martinez and Raphael Varane were both injured during Thursday’s 2-2 draw against Sevilla in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals. The club did not provide details on Varane’s injury.

15 April, 2023
Lisandro Martinez of Manchester United looks dejected as he gets on the stretcher during match against Sevilla.

Lisandro Martinez of Manchester United looks dejected as he gets on the stretcher during match against Sevilla.

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has been ruled out for the rest of the season after fracturing a metatarsal bone in his foot, the Premier League club said Friday.

Fellow center back Raphael Varane is also set to be out for “a few weeks,” United added, leaving the team without two of its top defenders for a crucial stretch of the campaign.

Martinez and Varane were both injured during Thursday’s 2-2 draw against Sevilla in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals.

Varane was substituted at halftime and Martinez looked in distress as he was carried off the field by Sevilla players Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel, his Argentina teammates, late in the game.

Martinez has been a key part of United’s improved defense this season after signing from Ajax to join up with manager Erik ten Hag, and also helped Argentina win the World Cup in Qatar. United said the defender should be fit for the start of next season.

The club did not provide details on Varane’s injury.

United was already without leading scorer Marcus Rashford, who has been ruled out for a “few games” with a muscle injury. His availability for next week’s Europa League return leg and FA Cup semifinal against Brighton is unclear.

