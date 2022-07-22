Football

Ten Hag keen to bolster attacking options before transfer window shuts

United’s new campaign starts with a home game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Aug. 7.

Reuters
22 July, 2022 15:54 IST
22 July, 2022 15:54 IST
Ten Hag was happy with how his midfield and attack were shaping up but was concerned about the depth of his squad over a long season.

Ten Hag was happy with how his midfield and attack were shaping up but was concerned about the depth of his squad over a long season. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

United’s new campaign starts with a home game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Aug. 7.

Manchester United needs to strengthen the squad before the end of the transfer window if it wants to compete for silverware next season, manager Erik ten Hag said on Friday.

United, which finished sixth in the Premier League last season, has brought in Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, Dutch left back Tyrell Malacia and Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez.

Only Malacia has been able to join the squad on its pre-season tour.

Ten Hag was happy with how his midfield and attack were shaping up but was concerned about the depth of his squad over a long season and wants to bring in options before the transfer window closes on Sept. 1.

“You need more options in offence. It’s vital if you want to get success, the season is really long but we have time to fill that in,” he told reporters before United finish their Australia tour with Saturday’s friendly against Aston Villa in Perth.

“We signed Eriksen for the midfield department, so we are really happy with that. I’m really happy with the performance from our midfield and offence department in this moment.

Also Read
Jesse Lingard joins Nottingham Forest after leaving Manchester United

“But I also know this season (has) a lot of games, the World Cup, so we need more options. You have a good team, but it is not only about the team, you need a good squad to get the right results at the end of the season.”

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo remains the subject of intense speculation but while Ten Hag did not give an indication when he would return to training, he said he was looking forward to working with him.

The 37-year-old has missed United’s pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia due to a family issue.

“I focus on the players who are there and they are doing really well, they are in a good shape. I cannot wait for him to come in and then we will integrate him,” said Ten Hag.

United begin the new campaign with a home game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Aug. 7.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

Watch: Aishwarya Babu's breaks triple jump national record, registers 14.14m jump in Chennai

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

Videos

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Haaland: I have fun, I score goals, I win games, it’s easy

Watch: When a journalist joined celebrating fans after Australia qualified for FIFA World Cup 2022

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

In Pictures: Chuni Goswami, an Indian football legend

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us