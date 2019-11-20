Football Football Three Manchester United players return to full training Luke Shaw, Axel Tuanzebe and Nemanja Matic are all nearing a return to action as Manchester United prepare for Sheffield United. Ben Spratt 20 November, 2019 19:25 IST Luke Shaw's return comes as a big boost for Manchester United, the England international having been out with a hamstring injury since August. - Getty Images Ben Spratt 20 November, 2019 19:25 IST Manchester United has been boosted by the return of trio Luke Shaw, Axel Tuanzebe and Nemanja Matic to full training.United visits Sheffield United on Sunday following the international break, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men chase back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since March.The return of first-choice left-back Shaw comes as a big boost, the England international having been out with a hamstring injury since August.Tuanzebe was one of the players tasked with filling the void on the left side of the defence but he too is only now back in the frame after a hip injury forced him out of the warm-up before the match against Liverpool last month.Teenage defender Brandon Williams has impressed at left-back in the meantime.United could also soon have Matic back involved. He has not played since the start of October but rejoins the fold as midfield colleague Scott McTominay battles an ankle issue. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos