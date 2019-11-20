Three Manchester United players return to full training

Manchester United has been boosted by the return of trio Luke Shaw, Axel Tuanzebe and Nemanja Matic to full training.

United visits Sheffield United on Sunday following the international break, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men chase back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since March.

The return of first-choice left-back Shaw comes as a big boost, the England international having been out with a hamstring injury since August.

Tuanzebe was one of the players tasked with filling the void on the left side of the defence but he too is only now back in the frame after a hip injury forced him out of the warm-up before the match against Liverpool last month.

Teenage defender Brandon Williams has impressed at left-back in the meantime.

United could also soon have Matic back involved. He has not played since the start of October but rejoins the fold as midfield colleague Scott McTominay battles an ankle issue.