Injured Pogba out for few more weeks, says Solskjaer

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has not recovered from a thigh injury and will remain sidelined for a few more weeks, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

"Paul is still out for a few weeks unfortunately," Solskjaer told MUTV.

Pogba was injured in United's 3-3 draw with Everton on February 6 and has since missed five games in all competitions.

United will also be without Daniel James for Sunday's Premier League trip to Chelsea after the midfielder picked up an injury in Thursday's 0-0 draw with Real Sociedad in the second leg of their Europa League tie.

"He (James) felt a tweak. With the intensity he works at he felt something, so we hope it's not really serious. We'll have to check on him."

In more positive injury news, Solskjaer said striker Edinson Cavani, and midfielders Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek could return to the side.

"Scott, Donny and Edinson we hope that they can be available for the weekend, but I'm not sure," he said.

United advanced to the Europa League last-16 by virtue of their 4-0 win in the first leg. They are second in the Premier League with 49 points, 10 behind Manchester City.